Jackpot! Remote South Korea casino cleans up as China gamblers fold

* Asia operators look to cultivate non-China business
* Kangwon Land generates roughly half of S.Korean gaming
revenue
* Firm's monopoly on local gambling to last until 2025
By Joyce Lee
JEONGSEON, South Korea, Feb 25Asia's best
performing casino won't be found on Macau's Cotai Strip,
Singapore's waterfront or even the shores of Manila Bay, but
tucked away at the end of a winding mountain road, three hours
east of Seoul.
While casinos across the region suffer from Beijing's
crackdown on graft and ostentatious spending, Kangwon Land Co
Ltd is cashing in on its monopoly on domestic
patrons, bypassing the Chinese junket operators and big spending
VIPs that its rivals rely on.
Kangwon Land is the top performing casino stock in Asia over
the past year, having surged 21 percent. Now valued at $7.2
billion, it trails only Sands China and Galaxy
Entertainment in the region.
"Kangwon Land does better and better as small fry keep
coming," said Kim Jung-suk, owner of the Ten Billion Pawn Shop,
one of dozens of colourful pawn shops clustered outside the
resort's gates. "There's no off-season."
South Korea has 17 casinos, but only Kangwon Land is allowed
to admit locals, enabling steady growth despite its remote
location and lack of high-rolling VIP clients, Chinese or
otherwise.
With 200 tables and 1,360 slots packed tightly into an area
slightly smaller than two football fields, the casino and ski
resort raked in 1.63 trillion won ($1.33 billion) in revenue in
2015 - nearly all from gambling. That was up 9 percent and
accounted for about half of South Korea's gaming revenue.
By comparison, revenues at South Korean foreigner-only
casino operators Paradise Co Ltd and Grand Korea
Leisure (GKL) fell 9 percent and 6.5 percent
respectively, according to Reuters' calculation from company
filings.
Revenues at those two companies were hit by a halt in
marketing to Chinese VIPs after mainland authorities detained 13
people working for them in 2015.
At Kangwon Land, nearly all visitors are South Korean and 99
percent are non-VIPs, according to eBEST Investment &
Securities. At Paradise's three casinos, Chinese VIPs made up 55
percent of betting last year.
COMPETITION - FOR SOME
Competition is poised to intensify for casinos courting
Chinese visitors.
A consortium of U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment Corp
and Lippo Ltd, and a tie-up between Paradise
and Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, are each building
a casino resort in Incheon, west of Seoul. Operators for two
more planned integrated resorts will be chosen on Feb. 27.
Las Vegas Sands Corp said last year it would
consider investing up to 5 trillion won in an integrated resort
in the city of Busan - if locals are allowed to enter the
casino.
But state-run Kangwon Land's monopoly on local players is
due to hold until 2025 under a political concession made to the
economically depressed former mining area. Analysts and industry
insiders do not expect socially conservative South Korea to
change its policy anytime soon.
CHINA SQUEEZE
Elsewhere in Asia, casinos rely on mainland Chinese for as
much 80-90 percent of revenue in Vietnam, to roughly 20 percent
in the Philippines, where operators have also outperformed Asian
peers by tapping locals. Cambodia's Nagacorp Ltd has
also seen earnings surge thanks to demand from Vietnam and
wealthy southeast Asian customers.
China's anti-graft campaign began to weigh on the gambling
industry in 2014, especially in Macau, where mainland players
accounted for about 70 percent of revenue. In January, Macau's
gambling revenues fell for a 20th consecutive month to around
five-year lows.
Shares in Macau operators including Sands China, Galaxy
Entertainment, Wynn Macau and MGM China Holdings Ltd
, have lost between 28 and 57 percent in the past year.
Even with a trailing 12 month price-to-earnings ratio of
23.17, nearly double that of peers Paradise and Grand Korea
Leisure, many analysts consider Kangwon Land a safe bet due to
its local monopoly.
"It has very steady revenues and profits, but can't expect
much growth without government approval for additional
capacity," said Lee Jin-woo, fund manager at KTB Asset
Management, which owns Kangwon Land shares.
"As a stock, it's like a utility."
Twelve minutes after the doors opened at Kangwon Land on a
recent morning during a long holiday weekend, 2,739 people, many
of them men in their late 40s and 50s, had signed up to enter.
"I come here because I enjoy baccarat," said Kim Sung-hwa, a
53-year-old woman who had arrived on a bus from Seoul. "It's
either here or go abroad."
($1 = 1,226.7700 won)
(Additional reporting by Farah Master in HONG KONG; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast)