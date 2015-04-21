UPDATE 1-Mohegan Sun heats up S.Korea casino competition with $5 bln proposal

* Mohegan Sun would invest $1.6 bln by 2020
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, April 21 The operator of the U.S. Mohegan
Sun casino has partnered with South Korea's largest airport in a
proposal for a $5 billion casino resort, putting its hat in the
ring for one of two gaming licenses set to be decided on this
year.
South Korea has become one of Asia's fastest growing casino
markets with gaming companies lured by a 42 percent jump in the
number of Chinese tourists to a record 6 million last year.
The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority and Incheon
International Airport said their proposed resort would be
developed on the grounds of the gateway airport to Seoul, which
serves more than 45 million visitors annually.
Mohegan Sun would spend about $1.6 billion on the first
stage of the resort by 2020. The resort, due to be completed in
2040, would include a foreigners-only casino with 250 gaming
tables, a 1,000-room hotel, an arena for up to 20,000 people and
an amusement park, the companies said.
The South Korea government has said it will decide on
"around two" new gaming licenses by the end of this year. The
new casinos would be aimed at catering to foreign visitors as
Seoul bars locals from entering all but one of its 17 casinos
and has no plans to change its policy.
Also competing for a license are Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook
Enterprises Ltd with a proposal for a $2.6 billion resort, which
would be near Incheon airport too, and Philippines' Bloomberry
Resorts Corp which has plans to invest $1 billion in
a casino complex.
Bloomberry, which has not said where the new casino would
be, has bought an island off the coast of Incheon and bought an
existing casino in Jeju Island. If it decides to build the
integrated casino resort in Jeju it would not need a new
license.
Most of South Korea's current casinos are tiny by the
standards of Macau or Las Vegas. Casino resorts include one
being built by South Korea's Paradise Co Ltd and
Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc and another under
construction by Caesars Entertainment Corp and Lippo Ltd
. Both will also be near the airport.
