S.Korea rejects preliminary casino licence for Caesars, Universal

BRIEF-EQT Corp 2017 sales volume guidance increased to 835-855 bcfe
SEOUL/HONG KONG, June 21 South Korea has rejected preliminary casino licences for two international bidders, a Caesars Entertainment and Lippo Limited consortium, and Kazuo Okada's Universal Entertainment.
The surprise move could stall plans for casino development as a means to attract tourists.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed to Reuters on Friday that both requests for licences were rejected. A ministry spokeswoman was not able to provide a reason for the rejection.
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S