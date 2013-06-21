S.Korea rejects preliminary casino licence for Caesars, Universal

SEOUL/HONG KONG, June 21 South Korea has rejected preliminary casino licences for two international bidders, a Caesars Entertainment and Lippo Limited consortium, and Kazuo Okada's Universal Entertainment.

The surprise move could stall plans for casino development as a means to attract tourists.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed to Reuters on Friday that both requests for licences were rejected. A ministry spokeswoman was not able to provide a reason for the rejection.