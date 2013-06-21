UPDATE 1-S.Korea rejects preliminary casino licences for Caesars, Universal

* S.Korea Ministry gives no reason for rejecting licences
* Govt planning casino development to promote tourism
* Caesars' credit rating a concern -local govt official
* Universal says panel found no evidence of bribes in
Philippines
SEOUL/HONG KONG, June 21 South Korea has
rejected preliminary casino licences for two international
bidders - a Caesars Entertainment Corp and Lippo Limited
consortium, and Kazuo Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp
- in a surprise move that could stall the government's
casino development plans.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism told Reuters on
Friday that both requests for licences were rejected. A ministry
spokeswoman give no reason for the decision.
South Korea is one of several Asian countries considering
building casino resorts to lure high-spending tourists after
Singapore's success with two large properties that opened in
2010. Taiwan plans to allow casinos to set up shop on offshore
islands and the Philippines is developing four large casino
resorts.
The Caesars-Lippo consortium and Universal had applied to
build large integrated resorts in Incheon, an economic zone that
the government hopes will attract tourism and investment.
Caesars and Lippo announced in January that they were seeking
government approval.
The Caesars-Lippo consortium declined to comment on the
reason its application was rejected but said it was "surprised
and disappointed" and believed it had met the specific
requirements.
A local government official with knowledge of the matter
said the decision reflected concerns about Caesars' credit
rating. The official declined to be named due to the sensitivity
of the matter. Moody's Investors Service lowered its ratings on
the company and assigned a negative outlook in April, citing
adverse gaming revenue trends.
Universal, controlled by billionaire founder Kazuo Okada,
was not immediately available for comment.
The FBI and the Philippine National Bureau of Investigation
have been investigating $40 million in payments Universal made
to a politically connected Manila consultant in 2010, on
suspicion of bribery.
Universal, which is developing a $2 billion casino resort on
Manila Bay, has said it conducted its business in the
Philippines lawfully and appointed a panel of experts in January
to look into the payments.
The panel issued a report on Friday saying its five-month
investigation had found no evidence of bribery but acknowledging
its lack of access to key players in the incident.
The panel said that it intends to investigate further and
that Universal needs to reform its governance structure.