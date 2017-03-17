Missile row drives Korean culture underground in China

* Chinese media platforms take down some Korean content
By Adam Jourdan and Joyce Lee
SHANGHAI/SEOUL, March 17 Cai Yufang, 21, is a
big fan of Korean television dramas like "Shopping King Louie",
a show about a profligate chaebol heir who loses his memory and
learns the value of love and labour from a sweet, simple country
girl.
The Shanghai student is one of millions of young Chinese
consumers with a huge appetite for South Korean pop culture
whose regular viewing habits have been disrupted by growing
political tensions between the countries.
The mainland chill on Korean content that follows Seoul's
decision to deploy a missile defence system, however, is driving
Chinese fans to get their "K-culture" fixes on peer-to-peer
platforms instead of mainstream sites such as Youku, Tencent and
iQiyi where some content has been taken down. The three sites
did not respond to requests for comment.
"Korean dramas, and especially variety shows, are no longer
being updated, so I can't watch any more. There are no links –
it's a bit annoying, really," said Cai. "For a lot of young
Chinese who like Korean culture, it's a real shame."
Cai added that eager viewers were already finding
alternative channels. She has started following a group on a
Chinese messaging service called "Watch drama together" that
provides links to shows on file sharing platforms like Baidu
Cloud.
The blackout reflects a wider cultural freeze, with South
Korean singers and actors blocked, dozens of Korean-focused
blogs suspended, tourism bans and product boycotts.
South Korea's soft power, especially its dramas and music,
is a hot commodity.
Production values are generally smarter than those of other
Asian markets and its snazzy fashion, hyper-stylized singers and
well-choreographed dances have captivated audiences in the
region since late 1990s.
China is South Korea's second-largest overseas market for
dramas, songs and other media content. The fluid exchange of
entertainment products has played a big role in strong, friendly
ties between the two trade partners.
But for South Korea stars, recent tensions have hit music
concerts to lucrative advertising gigs in China.
S.M. Entertainment, a music, talent and event
promoter that houses popular Korean boy-bands EXO and SHINee, is
among scores of firms that say their China businesses are
affected following Seoul's decision to deploy a U.S. missile
defence system within its borders to deter North Korea.
"Events are being cancelled and it's impacting our business
as we expected big revenue generation," said a person familiar
with the company's operations who did not want to be named due
to sensitivity of the subject.
"This year, our signed singers have no TV performances
scheduled in China. They can't do any concerts even if they want
to, because approvals will not be issued."
An S.M. Entertainment spokesperson was not immediately
available for comment.
A survey by Seoul's culture ministry of 160 local media and
entertainment firms that have business ties with China showed 58
respondents reported direct business impacts such as
cancellations of contracts, tours or joint production, as well
as delays in approvals since tensions began last year.
The diplomatic row further heightened this month after Seoul
accelerated plans to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area
Defense anti-missile system. South Korea argues THAAD is for
defence against North Korea, but China fears its powerful radar
can reach into its territory.
Moon Jae-in, the South Korean politician expected to become
its next president, called on China on Tuesday to stop economic
retaliation against South Korean firms over deployment of the
THAAD system.
TESTING TIES
Despite China's affection for Korean culture, geopolitical
sentiment is taking an economic toll on the market for its
products.
"We ran away fast from South Korean talent for Chinese ads
when the tensions began. We're a bit conservative and cautious,"
said the China head of a major U.S. consumer goods business. He
asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic.
South Korean stars have often been used in Chinese adverts
from cars to ice cream, cosmetics and smartphones.
A recent report from South Korea's parliament research
service said the country's famous K-pop music, live concerts,
dramas and adverts had all been hit. It added, though, that
illegal downloads of TV shows had spiked.
In an area of Shanghai where many South Koreans live, one
Korean barbecue outlet manager told Reuters almost all her
Chinese clients had disappeared.
The chill has even spread to popular South Korea-focused
blogs - online platforms where millions in China follow Korean
pop culture, TV shows or news about their favourite icons.
An analysis by Reuters showed dozens of such blogs said they
would suspend new posts this week, citing the tensions between
China and South Korea. Many added pictures of the Chinese flag.
"China's interests are more important than anything else,"
posted the popular "South Korea me2day" blog, which boasts 6.25
million followers on Sina Weibo.
It was not clear how long the suspensions would last and
some of the blogs seemed to have re-started posts on Friday.
K-culture fans like Cai and her peers, indeed, said they
expected the impact to be short-lived, citing previous examples
where Japan and France have drawn Beijing's ire.
"I'm not saying that Chinese people don't remember things,"
said Lu Kexin, 21, a Beijing fan of Korean girl band Apink.
"But you can never really sever cultural exchange."
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI, Jane Chung, Joyce Lee
and Suyeong Lee in SEOUL, and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Sam
Holmes)