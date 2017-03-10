UPDATE 2-Cruise control: China squeezes S.Korea as boats and planes stay away

* Ties strained by plans for U.S. anti-missile defence
system
* Airlines cut some China-S.Korea flights
* Follows cruise giants changing cruise routes
* China is S.Korea's biggest trade partner
By Adam Jourdan and Cynthia Kim
SHANGHAI/SEOUL, March 10 Pressure in China on
travel firms forced airlines and cruise operators to cut routes
to South Korea, as the fallout spread on Friday from a
diplomatic row over Seoul's plans to deploy a U.S. missile
defence system against Beijing's objections.
China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and Spring
Airlines Co Ltd stopped offering flights on their
websites between the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo and popular
South Korean tourist island Jeju from next week.
Korea's Eastar Jet said it was halting flights between the
South Korean cities of Cheongju and tourist hotspot Jeju with
various Chinese cities including Ningbo, Jinjiang and Harbin.
This followed Carnival Corp's Costa Cruises and
Royal Caribbean Cruises cutting South Korean visits by
their China ships. Royal Caribbean cited "recent developments
regarding the situation in South Korea".
The moves reflect a more aggressive and blatant stance
against South Korean business in China, although Beijing has not
directly said it is targeting South Korean firms.
An internal South Korean government document seen by Reuters
said Chinese authorities gave a "7-point" verbal instruction to
travel firms to curtail or ban trips to South Korea.
These included a ban on tour groups visiting South Korea
from March 15, cruise ships not being allowed to dock in South
Korea ports and a warning that those who violated the guidance
would face "severe punishment".
Reuters could not immediately reach China's tourism
administration for comment. China Eastern and Spring Airlines
did not respond to requests for comment.
The crackdown has sent a chill across South Korea's retail
and tourism sectors, which rely heavily on China trade, and
prompted South Korea to say it will consider filing a complaint
against China to the World Trade Organization.
South Korea sold $124 billion worth of goods and services to
China last year, about five times the amount it exported to
nearby Japan and double the amount it shipped to its
second-biggest overseas market, the United States.
Tourism is a particularly sensitive sector, with official
South Korean data showing almost half of the visitors to the
country come from China.
Asked about cruise operators cancelling South Korean port
visits, an official from South Korea's Ministry of Trade,
Industry and Energy told Reuters the ministry was checking if
any WTO rules have been violated.
"If we are to launch a dispute, we still need to make sure
if anything has been ordered by Beijing," the official said.
"RELEVANT DEPARTMENTS"
Political risk analysts said the widespread actions against
South Korean firms pointed to centralized coordination.
Princess Cruises, also owned by Carnival, said in a
statement on Friday it would remove visits to South Korea from
routes after talks with "relevant departments".
"Due to the current situation, Princess Cruises' China team
has been in close dialogue and prudent discussions with relevant
departments," the firm said. "All routes which involve South
Korea have been altered."
The diplomatic problems with its biggest trade partner have
come at a difficult time for South Korea.
On Friday, South Korea's Constitutional Court removed
President Park Geun-hye from office on Friday over a graft
scandal involving the country's conglomerates.
Analysts said the upheaval had given China the opportunity
to put pressure on Park's possible successors to ditch or delay
the installation of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence
(THAAD) missile system.
"I think they'll keep up this pressure well into the period
where we get a new government in South Korea," said Andrew
Gilholm, director of analysis for China and North Asia at risk
consultancy Control Risks.
"Possibly the reason they're pushing so hard is that they
are trying to influence whatever policy the next government in
Seoul takes."
Meantime, South Koreans living in China have been advised by
business groups to adopt a low profile, while residents and
shopkeepers in a Shanghai neighbourhood where many South Koreans
live told Reuters of a growing sense of anxiety.
"I feel wherever I am people are watching me. On the street,
in the car and at restaurants, I don't feel I can freely speak
Korean," said Seo Lan Kyung, 48, a housewife who said she has
been living in China for 18 years.
"I want to keep living here but increasingly there's a
feeling of impending crisis."
