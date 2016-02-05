Chinese shoppers in South Korea shun luxury for local brands

* Louis Vuitton, Chanel surpassed at big duty free shops
* Share of younger Chinese visitors on the rise
* Retail spending per Chinese visitor declines
By Minwoo Park and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Feb 5 Chinese visitors to South Korea are
buying less from global luxury mainstays like Louis Vuitton and
Chanel in favour of cheaper homegrown brands, as young,
independent travellers make up a bigger share of tourists.
Lured by the "Korean Wave" of culture exports, from soap
operas and K-pop music to food and fashion, price-conscious
younger Chinese visitors are seeking a more authentic and less
expensive shopping experience.
South Korea trails only Thailand as an overseas destination
for Chinese travellers, whose heavy retail spending has helped
make South Korea the world's largest duty free shopping market.
The emphasis on value will put further pressure on global
luxury retailers already grappling with slowing sales in China
after years of skyrocketing growth, as a government crackdown on
graft and lavish spending bites.
"You can buy those big brands everywhere, and it is actually
cheaper to buy those brands in other countries compared to the
prices in South Korea," said 21-year-old Zhu Xin, who was
shopping at the Stylenanda store in Hongdae, a Seoul
neighbourhood popular with young adults.
"Now that we are here, we should buy local brands," she
said.
Average prices on best-selling items from global luxury
brands in South Korea are cheaper than they are in mainland
China, but still cost more than in Europe, Singapore and Dubai,
according to HSBC data.
At downtown Seoul duty free shops run by Hotel Lotte's
Lotte Duty Free and the Samsung Group's Hotel Shilla
, LG Household & Healthcare's Whoo and
Amorepacific's Sulwhasoo cosmetics were the
top-selling brands in 2015, overtaking Louis Vuitton,
Chanel and Richemont's Cartier, store data shows.
"This doesn't necessarily imply that luxury retailers have
to launch cheaper stuff but it does necessarily imply that they
have to be more relevant at every price point," said Erwan
Rambourg, an analyst at HSBC in Hong Kong.
The number of Chinese tourists to South Korea dipped 2.3
percent in 2015 to about 6 million due to the deadly Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak. However, brokerage CLSA
says Chinese inbound traffic growth rebounded from September and
should jump by 28 percent in 2016. The South Korean government
expects a record 8 million Chinese visitors this year.
NEW GENERATION
Chinese tourists to South Korea are getting younger: the
share of those in their 20s and 30s rose to 46.1 percent last
year, from 40.9 percent in 2013, according to the government-run
Korea Culture and Tourism Institute.
While older Chinese tourists typically travel in groups
where they are ferried between shops catering to them, Chinese
millennials tend to be better-informed about what they want,
travel independently and spend less on shopping.
"I use my mobile phone to research what products to buy in
South Korea," said 20-year-old Chinese tourist Liu Yuting. "Many
Chinese girls like South Korean products, because most of them
are cheap and cute."
At Lotte Department Stores, a chain owned by Lotte Shopping
Co Ltd, average spending per Chinese visitor fell to
500,000 won ($412) in 2015 from 900,000 won in 2013, although
the surge in overall visitors made up the difference, an
official with the chain said.
"Whereas past generations blindly purchased luxury goods,
the younger generations have a more price-conscious consumption
pattern," KB Investment & Securities analyst Yang Ji-hye said.
($1 = 1,214.6000 won)
(Additional reporting by Farah Master in HONG KONG; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)