S.Korea's EWP buys 390,000 T/Y coal via term tender

SEOUL, Nov 30 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought 390,000 tonnes of Australian coal via a term tender closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details are as follows (for the first contract year): TONNES/YR SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOBT) 390,000 min. 5,300 kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG $43-$44 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The contract period runs from February 2016 through June 2020. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anand Basu)