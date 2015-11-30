版本:
S.Korea's EWP buys 390,000 T/Y coal via term tender

SEOUL, Nov 30 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP)
 bought 390,000 tonnes of Australian coal via a term
tender closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on
Monday.
    Details are as follows (for the first contract year):
    
    TONNES/YR SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER           PRICE(FOBT)
    390,000   min. 5,300 kcal/kg  Glencore Int'l AG  $43-$44
                                  
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The contract
period runs from February 2016 through June 2020. 

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anand Basu)

