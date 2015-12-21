S.Korea's WP buys 220,000 T coal for March-April

FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
SEOUL, Dec 21 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) bought 220,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal for loading in March and April via two tenders closed on Dec. 18, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) 110,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Noble Group Ltd $45-46 110,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG $43-44 * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value, and the above prices are reported on a 6,080 kcal/kg basis. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.