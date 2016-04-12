版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 08:50 BJT

CORRECTED-S.Korea's WP buys 550,000 T coal for June-Nov

(Removes RIC for supplier Flame SA)
    SEOUL, April 11 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 bought a total of 550,000 tonnes of South African
and Australian steaming coal for loading between June and
November via two spot tenders closed on April 7, a source from
the utility said on Monday.
    The source declined to disclose price information, but other
details are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)  SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER     
    330,000      min. 5,700kcal/kg   Flame SA
    220,000      min. 5,300kcal/kg   White Haven Coal Ltd
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐