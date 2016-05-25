版本:
S.Korea's WP buys 110,000 T coal for July-August

SEOUL, May 25 Korea Western Power Co Ltd
 bought 110,000 tonnes of Australian steaming coal
for loading in July and August via a tender closed on May 12,
and passed on a tender to buy 220,000 tonnes of steaming coal, a
source from the utility said on Wednesday.
    The second tender was passed as the offered bids exceeded
expected prices. The utility will not consider re-issuing the
passed tender, the source added.
    
    Details of the purchase are as follows: 
    TONNES   SPECIFICATION(NCV)  SUPPLIER           PRICE(FOB/T)
    110,000  min. 5,800kcal/kg   Glencore Int'l AG  around $50
                                 
    
    Details of the passed tender, which also closed on May 12,
are as follows:
    TONNES   SPECIFICATION(NCV)   SHIPPING SCHEDULE
    220,000  min. 5,300kcal/kg    2H July - September
    
    * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

