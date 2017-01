SEOUL, Sept 30 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 80,000 tonnes of anthracite coal for November loading via a spot tender that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said on Friday. The utility purchased the coal products from South Africa and other details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER/ PRICE(FOB/T) 80,000 Glencore International AG/ around $72 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)