S.Korea's EWP buys 60,000 T of coal for May

    SEOUL, April 10 Korea East West Power Co Ltd
(EWP) has bought 60,000 tonnes of coal for May shipping via a
tender that closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said
on Monday. 
    The utility purchased the coal products from South Africa,
the source said, but declined to give price and seller details. 
    
    Other details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN    SPECIFICATION(NCV)   SHIPPING SCHEDULE
        60,000  S.Africa  min. 4,170 kcal/kg   May 10-24, 2017
    
    *Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value.  

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
