S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 70,000 T coal for April

SEOUL, March 10 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd
(KOMIPO) bought 70,000 tonnes of Australian
semi-anthracite coal for shipment in April, via a tender that
closed on Wednesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday.
    Initially, the utility planned to buy a total of 140,000
tonnes of semi-anthracite and anthracite coal via two tenders,
but decided to buy only one because the prices of bids were too
high.
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)   SUPPLIER            PRICE(FOB/T)   SHIPMENT
    70,000        Glencore Int'l AG   Mid- $42       April 
                  

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

