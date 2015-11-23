S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 1.42 mln T coal for 2016

SEOUL, Nov 23 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd
(KOMIPO) has bought 1.42 million tonnes of
bituminous coal for shipment in 2016 via tenders closed on Nov.
20, a source from the utility said on Monday.
The utility declined to disclose price information. Details
of the purchase are as follows:
TONNES SPECIFICATION(NAR) ORIGIN SUPPLIER
140,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG
125,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG
250,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG
125,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG
280,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Australia Glencore Int'l AG
500,000 min. 5,300kcal/kg Australia CMS Energy Corp
* Note: Procurement is for the Boryeong Power Plant.
(Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)