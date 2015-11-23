版本:
2015年 11月 23日

S.Korea's KOMIPO buys 1.42 mln T coal for 2016

SEOUL, Nov 23 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd
(KOMIPO) has bought 1.42 million tonnes of
bituminous coal for shipment in 2016 via tenders closed on Nov.
20, a source from the utility said on Monday.
    The utility declined to disclose price information. Details
of the purchase are as follows:
    
    TONNES    SPECIFICATION(NAR)   ORIGIN      SUPPLIER
    140,000   min. 4,600kcal/kg    Australia   Glencore Int'l AG
    125,000   min. 5,700kcal/kg    Australia   Glencore Int'l AG
    250,000   min. 5,700kcal/kg    Australia   Glencore Int'l AG
    125,000   min. 5,700kcal/kg    Australia   Glencore Int'l AG
    280,000   min. 4,600kcal/kg    Australia   Glencore Int'l AG
                                               
    500,000   min. 5,300kcal/kg    Australia   CMS Energy Corp
                                               
    
    * Note: Procurement is for the Boryeong Power Plant.

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

