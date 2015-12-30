S.Korea's KFA buys 50,000 T corn for June

BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 7.25% passive stake in Dexcom Inc as of Dec 31, 2016
* Reports 7.25 percent passive stake in Dexcom Inc as of 31 December 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jwYmFB) Further company coverage:
SEOUL Dec 30 The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in Busan bought 50,000 tonnes of corn of South American origin from Pan Ocean in a tender that closed on Tuesday, South Korean traders said on Wednesday.
The KFA's Busan section made the purchase at $180.99 per tonne c&f with a $0.75 per tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, they added.
The products are to arrive at the ports of Ulsan and Busan by June 30, 2016. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Reports 7.25 percent passive stake in Dexcom Inc as of 31 December 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jwYmFB) Further company coverage:
* Officials in Washington D.C. prepare for massive protests (Updates to U.S. market open, changes byline, previous dateline LONDON)
* Pricing of private placement was determined during book-building process to be 0.10 Canadian dollar (equal to 0.67 Swedish crown) per share