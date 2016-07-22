LVMH arm buys slice of Seoul cosmetics firm CLIO as S.Korea beauty business booms

SEOUL, July 22 An investment arm of French
luxury goods giant LVMH said it took a minority stake
in South Korea's CLIO Cosmetics, swelling the ranks of global
investors placing a bet on booming demand for Korean beauty
products in major markets like China.
The unit of LVMH, owner of beauty brands from Guerlain to
Make Up for Ever, and CLIO said in a joint statement on Friday
that L Capital Asia bought a minority stake in the Korean
cosmetics firm, without saying how big a stake was involved nor
how much was paid for it.
A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters L
Capital invested $50 million for about a 7 percent stake, saying
CLIO plans to seek approval to launch an initial public offering
as early as next week. The person declined to be identified
because the matter was confidential.
Foreign investors having been piling into the Korean
cosmetics business in recent years, emboldened by the country's
success in exporting a 'Korean Wave' culture built around music,
fashion and beauty products. In 2015, South Korea become the
second-largest cosmetics exporter to China after France,
shipping $1.1 billion in goods, according to Seoul's Ministry of
Food and Drug Safety.
Earlier this week that Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Bain Capital Private Equity will acquire a majority stake in
unlisted cosmetics maker Carver Korea Co Ltd, while Estee Lauder
Companies Inc acquired a stake in the parent firm of
skincare brand Dr.Jart+ in October 2015.
L Capital Asia's move to buy into CLIO is not the first time
LVMH has bet on South Korea's pop culture. The investment arm
also invested $80 million in K-pop talent agency YG
Entertainment in 2014. (reut.rs/2a46A6j)
