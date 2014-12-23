版本:
South Korea prosecutors seek US help in probe of nuclear cyber attack

SEOUL Dec 23 South Korean prosecutors have requested the United States to help in their investigation of a cyber attack against the country's nuclear power plant operator, an official at the joint investigation department said on Tuesday.

The official said prosecutors were not ruling out North Korean involvement in the cyber attack. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
