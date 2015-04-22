South Korea seeks bigger role in global arms bazaar

| SEOUL, April 22
Geun-hye stopped off in Peru this week, her diplomatic tasks
included drumming up interest in her country's home-grown light
fighter jets.
While Park did not come away with a new contract, state-run
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is in the running
for a contract to supply Peru with 24 of its FA-50 fighter jets,
worth as much as $2 billion.
Park's efforts are part of a broader push to turn the South
Korean defence industry into an export powerhouse.
With South Korea's arms makers experiencing sluggish
domestic growth, its defence exports have gone from $144 million
in 2002 to $3.6 billion last year, with an average annual gain
of 31 percent over the past five years.
The industry, developed mostly with American technology
during a decades-long standoff with North Korea, is hoping to
sustain that growth by selling beyond its main export markets in
Southeast Asia into Latin America, Europe and the United States.
"They've got a strong combination of technology, skills,
reasonable costs, an export-driven economy, and a domestic
defence market that's large enough to justify home-grown
products," said Richard Aboulafia, vice president at the
Virginia-based Teal Group.
Although it is a close ally of the United States, South
Korea lacks the diplomatic baggage that hinders some players in
the global arms trade, such as China, Israel and Russia.
Regional rival Japan only relaxed its ban on weapons exports
last year.
"There are no negative geopolitical strings attached," said
Tim Huxley, executive director of the International Institute of
Strategic Studies in Asia.
South Korea was the 13th biggest exporter of major arms in
2014, up from 30th eight years ago, according to IHS A&D Balance
of Trade 2015.
The global weapons market is fiercely competitive though and
requires government backing for securing deals. Unlike Israeli
equipment, South Korea's has not been extensively combat-tested,
Huxley said. It also lacks the technological cutting edge of the
latest U.S. and European equipment.
KAI'S SKY-HIGH AMBITIONS
KAI's T-50 plane will be offered by its development partner
Lockheed Martin for the U.S. military's programme,
called T-X, to replace 350 old T-38 trainer jets, a deal that
could be worth $10 billion.
The U.S. Air Force is expected to announce its requirements
later this year, and a win for KAI would be the country's
biggest military export deal by far and open more markets for
the plane.
"The T-50 has a rather good chance of winning T-X," said
Teal's Aboulafia, noting that most rival planes are brand new
designs. "The T-50 may be the only surviving off-the-shelf
candidate."
Still, the competition will be stiff - other prospective
bidders include BAE Systems Plc, Northrop Grumman
, and a partnership of Boeing and Saab.
A win would cap other recent overseas deals for Korea which
include Poland's 83.1 billion won ($77 million) order in
November for Samsung Techwin's K-9 self-propelled
Howitzers and a $420 million order last year from the
Philippines for 12 KAI fighter jets.
KAI, formed in 1999 by combining the defence arms of
Samsung, Hyundai and Daewoo, is headed by Ha Sung-yong, an
energetic marketer who accompanied Park in Peru.
Its shares have rise threefold since its trading debut in
June 2011, giving it a market value of $5.25 billion. It is
aiming to export 1,000 T-50 jets and 300 helicopters by 2030 and
2025, respectively.
Currently South Korea's arms production is mainly for
domestic use, with just 12.8 percent of output exported in 2013,
according to the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics &
Trade, which expects that share to grow to 18-20 percent this
year. By comparison, the country exported 48 percent of its auto
output and 44 percent of shipbuilding.
"It is a buyer's market," Huxley said. "The main reason for
it not working out very well might be just sheer competition."
