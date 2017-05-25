S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help

* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs
* But small firms worry proposed labour reforms will hurt
* Moon seeks higher minimum wage, shorter working week
By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, May 25 Small businesses in South Korea
their fear profits could be cut to the bone and some could be
forced to close if the country's new president pushes ahead with
plans to raise minimum wages, restrict contract staff numbers
and reduce working hours.
Since his election earlier this month, President Moon Jae-in
has made boosting job prospects for young South Koreans a
signature policy, while also protecting workers' rights.
With that in mind, he has also targeted reform of South
Korea's giant family-run conglomerates, or chaebol, to make them
less dominant and help smaller firms become engines of growth in
Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Just last week, Moon's nominee to head the country's
anti-trust regulator noted that South Korea's ten largest
conglomerates - including household names like Samsung and
Hyundai Motor Group - employ only 1 million of South Korea's 19
million actively employed workforce.
"The ultimate goal of chaebol reform is to protect small
companies and self-employed business owners so they can create
many more new jobs," said Kim Sang-jo, the president's choice to
head the Korea Fair Trade Commission.
But many businessmen fear that instead of generating jobs,
smaller businesses will be crippled by the higher cost of hiring
and paying workers if Moon's labour reforms are implemented.
Take for example, Sam Heung Heat Treatment, a company
employing around 50 workers at a factory supplying components to
automakers like Hyundai and General Motors Co
.
Chairman Joo Bo-won told Reuters his firm could fold because
of policies he says would both double the wage bill and double
the number of full time workers needed to make up for the
shorter working week.
Asked what would happen if Moon's proposals became law, Joo
gave a stark response.
"It's simple: you can just shut down the factory," he said.
QUESTIONABLE OPTIMISM
Moon has pledged to raise the minimum wage by 55 percent to
10,000 won ($8.94) per hour by the end of his five-year term.
At the same time, he wants to lower the maximum working week
to 52 hours, bringing it down from the current cap of 68 hours,
in a move that he says would help create 500,000 private sector
jobs.
Small businessmen, however, say Moon has got it wrong, and
there will be less work as profit margins suffer.
Kim Moon-sik, the president of an association of gasoline
filling station owners, is a member of the labour ministry's key
minimum wage committee.
He warned that the proposals, as they stand, would backfire
if they are applied to firms regardless of size.
Kim said filling stations' profit margins average less than
0.5 percent, and if the hourly pay rate is increased so sharply
it would probably force owners to run their businesses for
shorter hours each day.
"Instead of creating jobs, the changes could make it harder
to maintain the jobs that exist now," said Kim, president of the
Korea Oil Station Association.
To try to coax the private sector to hire more, Moon has
pledged the government will pay for the salary of every third
youth employee hired by small companies for three years.
But a spokesman for Arbeit Workers Union, representing some
1,000 part-time employees at convenience stores and fast food
outlets, like the local McDonalds unit, said the government
needs to do more to help small businesses so that they can
afford to pay more.
"We understand that it would be illogical to ask businesses
to pay higher wages when they have no ability to pay," Choi
Gi-won, the union spokesman, said. "But the minimum wage has to
be raised."
($1 = 1,118.4000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young
Lee, Editing by Soyoung Kim and Simon Cameron-Moore)