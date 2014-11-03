S.Korea c.bank selects 12 market makers for yuan-won market

SEOUL Oct 31 South Korea designated 12 banks
including Deutsche Bank, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China, JP Morgan Chase & Co and HSBC
as market makers for direct yuan-won transactions,
which will kick-off in mid-December, the Bank of Korea said on
Monday.
Other banks selected include China's Bank of Communications
as well as Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank
, the Industrial Bank of Korea, Korea
Development Bank, Korea Exchange Bank and the local
branches of Standard Chartered Bank and Citigroup
.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe; Editing
by)