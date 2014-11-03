S.Korea c.bank selects 12 market makers for yuan-won market

SEOUL Oct 31 South Korea designated 12 banks including Deutsche Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JP Morgan Chase & Co and HSBC as market makers for direct yuan-won transactions, which will kick-off in mid-December, the Bank of Korea said on Monday.

Other banks selected include China's Bank of Communications as well as Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank , the Industrial Bank of Korea, Korea Development Bank, Korea Exchange Bank and the local branches of Standard Chartered Bank and Citigroup .

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe; Editing by)