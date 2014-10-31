South Korea unveils plans to grow as global yuan hub

SEOUL Oct 31 South Korea will launch direct
trading between the yuan and the won in December and adopt a
series of measures to make the country an international hub for
growing yuan businesses, the government said on Friday.
Both the yuan and won are not fully
convertible and the two neighbouring trade powerhouses mainly
use the dollar in settling most of their trade deals, valued
around $230 billion last year.
South Korea will be the third country outside China to host
direct trading of the yuan against its own currency after Russia
and Japan, with the launch expected around the middle of
December. Seoul hopes the move will help the country grow into
an international centre for yuan-denominated businesses.
South Korea said in a statement that it was considering
increasing the share of yuan-denominated assets in its foreign
currency reserves, selling sovereign bonds in yuan abroad and
seeking more stock investment quotas into China.
