CME Group interested in buying Korea Exchange stake if shares for sale

SEOUL Oct 28 The head of CME Group has expressed interest in buying a stake in South Korea's main exchange operator if Korea Exchange offers to sell some of its shares, CME's South Korea representative Hong Sung-hee said on Tuesday.

Korea Exchange spokesman Noh Byung-soo said he was aware of CME Chief Executive Phupinder Gill's remarks but said the exchange had no plan to sell shares. Korea Exchange is owned by a group comprising dozens of local financial companies but is designated as a public enterprise. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
