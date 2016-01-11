版本:
ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's EWP buys 100,000 T for Jan-Feb

SEOUL, Jan 11 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd
 has bought 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil
for arrival in January and February via two tenders closed on
Friday, a source from the utility said on Monday.
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    
    TONNES(M/T) PREMIUM/T SUPPLIER              LOADING SCHEDULE
    50,000      7.03      SK Energy  Jan. 21-25
    50,000      15.95     Vitol SA   Feb. 2-6
    
    * Note: The deal for the first tender was made on a
delivered duty paid basis, and the second tender on a cost and
freight basis. Products will arrive at the port of Ulsan.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

