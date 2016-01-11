ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's EWP buys 100,000 T for Jan-Feb

SEOUL, Jan 11 Korea East-West Power Co Ltd has bought 100,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in January and February via two tenders closed on Friday, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES(M/T) PREMIUM/T SUPPLIER LOADING SCHEDULE 50,000 7.03 SK Energy Jan. 21-25 50,000 15.95 Vitol SA Feb. 2-6 * Note: The deal for the first tender was made on a delivered duty paid basis, and the second tender on a cost and freight basis. Products will arrive at the port of Ulsan. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)