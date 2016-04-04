版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 14:46 BJT

ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 45,000 T for April

SEOUL, April 4 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 has bought 45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil
for arrival in April via a tender that closed on March 31, a
source from the utility said on Monday.
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
 TONNES(M/T)    SUPPLIER       PORT         ARRIVAL
 45,000         Vitol          Pyeongtaek   April 24-28
                SA                          
 
 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

