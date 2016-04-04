ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 45,000 T for April

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
SEOUL, April 4 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in April via a tender that closed on March 31, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PORT ARRIVAL 45,000 Vitol Pyeongtaek April 24-28 SA (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: