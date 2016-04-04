ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 45,000 T for April

SEOUL, April 4 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in April via a tender that closed on March 31, a source from the utility said on Monday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SUPPLIER PORT ARRIVAL 45,000 Vitol Pyeongtaek April 24-28 SA (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)