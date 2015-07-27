GM Korea, union reach tentative wage deal

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 27 General Motors' South Korean unit tentatively reached an annual wage deal with its labour union on Monday, averting a major strike at one of its key Asian production bases, a union spokesman told Reuters.
The management and labour union said they had agreed on the tentative deal, which includes a basic salary hike of 83,000 won ($71.17), a bonus of 4 million won and a one-off payment of 6.5 million won.
The deal is subject to a vote by South Korean workers, the union spokesman said. The company spokesman confirmed that the deal has finalized. ($1 = 1,166.2500 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company