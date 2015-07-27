UPDATE 1-GM Korea, trade union reach tentative wage deal

(Adds details on GM Korea production plans)
SEOUL, July 27 General Motors' South
Korean unit tentatively reached an annual wage deal with its
labour union on Monday, averting a major strike at one of its
key Asian production bases, a union spokesman told Reuters.
The management and labour union said they had agreed on the
tentative deal, which includes a basic monthly salary increase
of 83,000 won ($71.17), a bonus of 4 million won and a one-off
payment of 6.5 million won.
"Both (parties) expressed a commitment to reaching a fair
and reasonable agreement based on mutual trust and
understanding," the company said in a statement, confirming the
tentative wage agreement.
According to the union spokesman, GM Korea has agreed to
make next-generation Chevrolet Malibu sedans on the second
production line at its Bupyeong plant. That would end
speculation that the firm planned to integrate the first and
second production lines, reducing the plant's scale, the union
spokesman said.
In South Korea, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of GM's
global output, GM labour costs have risen nearly 50 percent over
five years.
The deal is subject to a vote by GM South Korea workers,
with the voting date to be decided at a meeting on Tuesday, the
union spokesman said.
($1 = 1,166.2500 won)
(Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Michael Perry and Kenneth
Maxwell)