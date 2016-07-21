S.Korea probes Google for anti-competitive behaviour-Yonhap

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
SEOUL, July 21 South Korea's antitrust regulator conducted an inspection of Google's local headquarters to investigate whether the firm is engaged in anticompetitive behaviour over its Android operating system, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
Yonhap, citing unnamed sources, said the Korea Fair Trade Commission conducted the inspection last week and was probing whether Google forced smartphone makers using Android on its devices to not sell products using other operating systems.
Regulators began looking into the matter after the European Union brought charges against Google for anticompetitive behaviour earlier this year.
Google and the Korea Fair Trade Commission declined to comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
