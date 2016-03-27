S.Korea set for record IPO year as conglomerates prepare to sell family silver

* Giants like Samsung, Lotte streamlining structures
* Family-run firms ironing out succession, debt issues
* 'Chaebol' IPOs seen raising at least $8 bln in 2016
* Hotel Lotte set to be S.Korea's biggest-ever IPO
* IPO pickup as Seoul stocks rise, China jitters remain
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, March 28 Riding a Seoul stocks
revival, some of South Korea's biggest family firms are set to
clean house this year with multi-billion dollar initial public
offerings that will fire the country to a record year for new
listings.
Family-run conglomerates, or "chaebols", like Samsung,
Doosan and Lotte are listing assets to streamline structures,
smooth paths toward management succession or ease debt burdens.
Added to other deals in the pipeline, IPOs planned by these
three will take proceeds this year to at least $10 billion,
bankers say, eclipsing 2010's high of $8.5 billion.
Coming on the back of a near-10 percent rally in Seoul's
benchmark share index since mid-February, the sales will
test international investor appetite for minority holdings in
firms dominated by some of the best-known names in South Korean
business. But the scale of the IPOs and relative stability of
the domestic market compared to jitters over prospects in China
this year make them a magnet for Korean investors at least.
"We have to pay attention to these listings because they are
large-cap deals," said Park Sung-jin, a fund manager at Woori
Asset Management in Seoul. "Benchmark funds, such as those for
(Korea's) National Pension Service, cannot pass them by," he
said, referring to the world's third-largest pension fund with
about $81 billion invested in South Korean stocks at end-2015.
IPOs expected this year include Hotel Lotte Co, potentially
the country's biggest ever at up to $5 billion, drugmaker
Samsung Biologics and construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat
Inc, the latter two seen worth $2 billion and $1 billion
respectively.
Hotel Lotte's listing is expected in the second half of June
while Doosan Bobcat's is due in the fourth quarter of 2016,
Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported. Samsung Biologics
hasn't disclosed a timeline for its deal.
Amid the resurgence in Seoul's IPO interest, newer firms are
also set to pile in, including top mobile game maker Netmarble
Games with a projected $1.7 billion listing.
The expected surge in activity would still leave Seoul
firmly in the shadow of Hong Kong, where IPOs at the local
exchange tally totaled $23.7 billion last year, making it the
world's biggest IPO venue.
But compared with the $3.5 billion raised in South Korean
IPOs last year, 2016's potential growth points to determination
among the "chaebols" to take action. As well as IPOs, secondary
issuance is being lined up in already listed businesses like
insurer Samsung Life Co Ltd and steelmaker POSCO,
bankers say.
IN THE STARS
"Stars are aligning so that a lot of those corporates need
to do something, hence the resulting rise in activities," said a
Seoul-based equity capital markets banker, who couldn't be named
because details of the deals have not been made public.
Still, investors may have just cause for a pause to consider
exactly what they're getting into.
The Lotte Group plan to list one of the jewels in a consumer
goods to leisure business empire comes after a bitter succession
feud between sons of company founder Shin Kyuk-ho flared into
public view last year. Bankers say the sale is nonetheless being
primed to beat South Korea's existing IPO record, set in 2010
when Samsung Life Insurance raised $4.4 billion.
Meanwhile Samsung Group is immersed in its own succession
preparations. Since 2014, it has been reshuffling its sprawling
array of listed assets to cement the position of Jay Y. Lee,
vice chairman of tech giant Samsung Electronics and
heir-apparent to ailing patriarch Lee Kun-hee.
Those moves triggered an acrimonious spat with minority
investor Elliott Management last year that saw the hedge fund
air complaints alleging Samsung disregard for shareholders in
Seoul courtrooms. Elliott lost its case and ultimately sold its
shares - but not before casting the spotlight on Samsung's
approach to corporate governance.
Whatever the issues at Lotte and Samsung last year, bankers
expect strong interest in deals in 2016.
Before the major IPOs kick off, South Korea has already
racked up $2.7 billion worth of deals, and bankers expect
secondary offerings this year from firms like Samsung Life,
steelmaker POSCO and Doosan Co Ltd. All
three firms declined to comment.
"South Korea has been very resilient despite all the stress
and worries in the rest of Asia," said a senior Hong Kong-based
equity capital market banker working on several Seoul deals, who
could not be named discussing the matter.
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Kenneth Maxwell)