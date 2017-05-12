S.Korea buys 1,000 T zinc for July, 1,000 T copper for Aug

Crisis-era fraud charges haunt Barclays as rivals move on
* Barclays' legal battles mount as peers settle crisis-era claims
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea has bought 1,000 tonnes of zinc for July arrival and 1,000 tonnes of copper for August arrival via tenders that closed on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: --Zinc TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 1,000 South Korea Youngpoong Corp/ $173 --Copper TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 1,000 Philippines Glencore Int'l AG/$64 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Barclays' legal battles mount as peers settle crisis-era claims
NEW YORK, June 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. coffee chain Starbucks Corp said Tuesday it will hire 2,500 refugees in Europe as part of a wider worldwide hiring plan, months after the policy prompted a backlash from some customers.
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed a $1.8 billion divestment plan on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding assets on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.