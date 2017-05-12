版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 14:15 BJT

S.Korea buys 1,000 T zinc for July, 1,000 T copper for Aug

    SEOUL, May 12 South Korea has bought 1,000
tonnes of zinc for July arrival and 1,000 tonnes of copper for
August arrival via tenders that closed on Thursday, state-run
Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
 
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    --Zinc
    TONNES(M/T)  ORIGIN        SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)
         1,000   South Korea   Youngpoong Corp/ $173
    
    --Copper
    TONNES(M/T)  ORIGIN        SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)
         1,000   Philippines   Glencore Int'l AG/$64
    
    *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices. 

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

