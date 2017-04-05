S.Korea buys 50 T of nickel for June arrival

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea bought 50 tonnes of nickel for June arrival via a tender that closed on Wednesday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE) 50 Norway Glencore Int'l AG/ $600 *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. The nickel products should arrive by June 20 at the port of Incheon. (Reporting By Jane Chung)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS