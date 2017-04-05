版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 16:08 BJT

S.Korea buys 50 T of nickel for June arrival

    SEOUL, April 5 South Korea bought 50 tonnes of
nickel for June arrival via a tender that closed on Wednesday,
state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)  ORIGIN   SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)
            50   Norway   Glencore Int'l AG/ $600
    
    *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices. The nickel products should arrive by June
20 at the port of Incheon. 
    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung)
