Korean Air boss's daughter guilty of breaking aviation law in 'nut rage' case

SEOUL Feb 12 A South Korean court found the daughter of Korean Air Lines chairman guilty of breaking aviation law with her outburst over the way she was served nuts in the first class cabin of a flight awaiting departure from New York.

Heather Cho, daughter of Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho and the former head of in-flight service, violated the law by ordering the plane to return to the gate after it started to taxi on Dec. 5.

Prosecutors sought a three-year prison term if she was convicted of breaking aviation law and another charge. A panel of three judges was expected to issue its sentence soon. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim and Jeremy Laurence)
