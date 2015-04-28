S.Korea antitrust body investigating Oracle for software bundling

SEOUL, April 28 South Korea's antitrust body
said on Tuesday that it is investigating U.S. database services
provider Oracle Corp for bundling its new software
offerings into maintenance services contracts with customers.
Hwang Won-chul, a director at the Korea Fair Trade
Commission, told Reuters that the regulator is investigating
Oracle for the software bundling because it is seen limiting
fair market competition. He said the investigation will likely
be concluded in June or July.
Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment.
