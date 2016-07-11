S.Korea pension picks BlackRock, Grosvenor to manage hedge fund investments

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund, said it had chosen a BlackRock Inc unit and Grosvenor Capital Management to manage investments in funds of hedge funds in 2016.
NPS, which plans to begin investing in hedge funds this year, plans to entrust BlackRock Financial Management and Grosvenor with up to $500 million each, the pension fund's investment management office said in a statement.
"The upcoming hedge fund investment is expected to contribute to the generation of stable profits by diversifying risk for the fund's entire portfolio," NPS Chief Investment Officer Kang Myoun-wook said in the statement.
The NPS had 512 trillion won ($415 billion) in assets under management as of December. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.