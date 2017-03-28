Chaebol reform at forefront of S.Korea presidential campaign - again

* Presidential frontrunner Moon vows to empower investors at
family-owned chaebols
* Critics say Moon's chaebol reform proposals modest
* Businesses worry reforms may hurt top shareholder's rights
* Chaebol stocks up over hopes for restructuring
* Mixed results for chaebol reform the past 20 years
By Hyunjoo Jin, Se Young Lee and Nichola Saminather
SEOUL, March 28 South Korea’s family-run
conglomerates are facing calls for a shakeup in their governance
from a leading candidate in May's presidential election,
following the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye in a
burgeoning influence-peddling scandal.
The conglomerates known as chaebol have come under the
reform buzz saw before, only to emerge bigger and stronger than
ever. The country’s four biggest chaebol groups account for
around half the stock market's value, according to the Korea
Stock Exchange.
The question after the May 9 election is how deep will the
reform drive go this time? And would a new president tackle what
critics say is at the heart of chaebol corporate governance
conundrum - the spiderweb of cross-shareholdings among group
companies held by their founding families?
"...I do think there has been a sea change in attitudes
among the Korean population at large so there is an increased
chance of chaebol reform succeeding," said Mark Mobius, the
executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group.
"But we can’t expect fast results simply because the
importance of the chaebols in the economy is still so great," he
added in an email interview.
PARDONING CORPORATE CHIEFS
The ouster of Park Geun-hye as president on March 10,
following months of mass demonstrations, once again exposed the
cosy ties between politicians and big business. Park herself had
come into office promising to reform the conglomerates.
Prosecutors said on Monday they are seeking an arrest
warrant for Park, who faces charges of taking bribes from
chaebol bosses, including Samsung's Jay Y. Lee, in detention
himself while on trial.
The front-runner for the May 9 presidential election, Moon
Jae-in has promised to end the practice of pardoning convicted
corporate criminals, and to break up the nexus between big
business and the government in the world's 11th-largest economy.
Moon is targeting the top four groups -- Samsung, Hyundai
Motor, SK and LG -- according to his economic advisor, Kim
Sang-jo, nicknamed "chaebol sniper" for his shareholder activist
campaign in the past two decades.
"It will be difficult or almost impossible for chaebol to do
things in the ways they used to do," Kim told Reuters.
The key to Moon's chaebol reform policy is to get minority
shareholders and board members to drive the pressure for better
corporate governance in the family conglomerates, Kim said.
FAMILIAR REFRAIN
The scandals and calls for reform have a familiar refrain.
Twenty years ago, South Korea began sliding into its
rendition of the Asian financial crisis, starkly illustrating
the pitfalls in the government-business symbiosis that was the
basis of South Korea's remarkable economic takeoff. The
government was forced to take a nearly $60 billion bailout from
the International Monetary Fund to stave off national
bankruptcy.
The terms of the bailout required the chaebol to adopt
international standards of accounting and corporate governance
and to restructure by shedding non-core units. They could no
longer go to extreme levels of leverage for loans, the problem
that precipitated the crisis.
In the ensuing years, chaebol chiefs in prison garb were
paraded before TV cameras and presidents left office in disgrace
over corruption scandals. Yet the family conglomerates thrived
with their pardoned leaders back at the helm.
Prosecutors routinely say they have to weigh the economic
consequences of indicting chaebol chieftains - they thought
about charging the top echelon of Samsung Group's leaders in the
latest scandal, before deciding just to arrest Lee.
While the series of reforms following the 1997-98 financial
crisis wrought major change to the chaebol's accounting and
corporate governance, it did little to sever the nexus with
government, critics say. Nor did it do anything to disentangle
the interlocking shares that define a structure of top chaebols
like Samsung and Hyundai Motor Group.
The Samsung family, for instance, runs the giant
conglomerate with just over 1 percent of its total shares while
Hyundai Motor Group family owns 3.35 percent of its total
stocks, according to data from the Fair Trade Commission.
“It’s impossible to break up the chaebol like what MarArthur
did in Japan,” said Chang Sea-jin, business professor at Korea
Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, referring to Gen.
Douglas Macarthur's dismantling of Japan's zaibatsu
conglomerates following World War Two.
“What the next president will do is strengthen the role of
the board of directors and the shareholders’ ability to exercise
their rights…"
MODEST REFORM?
One potential model for restructuring would be to create a
vertical ownership structure with a holding company at the top,
replacing the current spiderweb of interlocking shareholdings.
Four out of the top 10 conglomerates including LG and SK
have streamlined their corporate structures using holding
companies, according to the FTC.
Samsung Electronics said on Friday, however, it would be
difficult to adopt a holding company structure for now.
Moon is proposing a more modest goal: legislation that would
give minority shareholders more power to nominate board members.
Chaebol leaders are girding for the coming battle.
"We are deeply concerned about politicians riding on
populism to push for changes without having a close look at the
consequences, which would be unbearable," a source at one of the
top conglomerates told Reuters. "They are denying the basic
principle of a market economy."
An official at South Korea's business lobby group, Korea
Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the move "infringes on
the rights of large shareholders for the sake of other
shareholders."
CHAEBOL'S SELF-REFORMS
Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor say they
are trying to enhance shareholder value, through dividend
payments, share buybacks and governance committees under their
boards.
Investors say the moves both by the chaebol themselves and
from the government could reduce the "Korea discounts" stemming
from an opaque governance structure and underwhelming
shareholder returns.
Last week, shares of Samsung Electronics hit record highs
and Hyundai Motor also gained the most in over five
years on expectations for restructuring.
"If Korea can get the same kind of political support behind
these initiatives, we could see a wave of corporate activity
that can unlock tremendous amounts of value buried in
inefficient structures or lazy balance sheets...," said Steve
Deitch, a portfolio manager at the Duet Group, which has $5
billion assets under management.
Knut-Harald Nilsson, portfolio manager at SKAGEN Funds,
which hold $1.16 billion worth of Korean stocks, said the
changes under way show the chaebols will remain strong "but will
to a much larger degree work for the benefit of all
shareholders, not just themselves."
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Se Young Lee and Nichola Saminather;
Additional reporting by Simon Jessop and Maiya Keidan in LONDON;
Editing by Bill Tarrant)