2016年 12月 6日

Samsung Group's Lee says will take responsibility for scandal

SEOUL Dec 6 Samsung Group leader and founding family heir Jay Y. Lee said on Tuesday he will accept all personal responsibility stemming from the current influence-peddling scandal that threatens President Park Geun-hye.

"I will take all responsibility related to the current situation, legal or ethical, if there are any," said the 48-year-old executive during a parliament hearing.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

