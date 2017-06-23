UPDATE 1-Friend of former S.Korea leader jailed for three years - Yonhap

* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three
years
* Corruption scandal rocked S.Korea's political, business
elite
* Court finds Choi conspired to gain favours for her
daughter
* Daughter's equestrian career sponsored by Samsung
* Ousted leader Park, Samsung boss also face trials
By Heekyong Yang
SEOUL, June 23 The friend of former South Korean
leader Park Geun-hye, who was at the centre of an
influence-peddling scandal that rocked the country's business
and political elite, has been sentenced to three years in jail,
Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.
The court decision was the first ruling against Choi
Soon-sil, a long-time confidante of the ousted South Korean
president, who has been arrested and is being held in jail over
the corruption scandal that ended her administration.
Prosecutors had demanded a seven-year jail term for Choi on
charges of obstruction of business and links to Park in order to
force a university to give her daughter preferential treatment.
In the sentencing ruling cited by Yonhap, the Seoul Central
District Court said it "accepts the evidence that Choi conspired
with school officials to give her daughter favours".
"Choi violated laws and proper procedures to benefit her
daughter," the court said. Reuters was not able to reach court
officials immediately to confirm the report.
Choi also faces separate charges, which have yet to be
heard, of extortion, abuse of power and attempted fraud to
extort bribes from business conglomerates. She and Park have
denied all charges against them.
Prosecutors accused Choi of facilitating her daughter's
admission to the prestigious Ewha Women's University and
conspiring with the faculty there to have her daughter's
academic records altered despite poor class attendance and
plagiarised reports.
The court also sentenced the president of the university to
two years in prison, Yonhap reported.
Choi's 20-year-old daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, an Asian Games
equestrian gold medallist, fled to Europe last year. She
returned to South Korea earlier this month and claimed that she
wanted to clear up any misunderstandings.
Her entrance to the university and her high school diploma
were canceled after authorities found her high school attendance
and test grades had been forged.
Prosecutors have twice sought an arrest warrant for Chung to
detain her over the corruption scandal, alleging that Samsung
Electronics had provided her with financial
assistance to sponsor her equestrian training.
Chung has denied any involvement and had said she was
unaware of how Samsung's sponsorship had influenced her
equestrian career. However, she later acknowledged during
questioning that she knew about Samsung being her patron and
that her mother had asked her to keep it secret.
The court denied prosecutors' requests to arrest Chung while
her mother, Park, and Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee were being
held in detention. Lee also denies all charges against him.
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Christine Kim; Editing by Paul
Tait)