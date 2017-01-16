S.Korea president's friend denies knowledge of Samsung's 2015 merger plan

Medtronic reports 5.3 pct rise in quarterly profit
May 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales in all of its businesses.
SEOUL Jan 16 The friend at the center of a corruption scandal engulfing South Korean President Park Geun-hye's administration, said on Monday she had no prior knowledge of Samsung Group's plans for a controversial 2015 merger of two affiliates.
"Even if I knew, I could not have passed on any information because I have no knowledge about mergers or hedge funds, anything like that, in the first place," the friend, Choi Soon-sil, told a public hearing at South Korea's Constitutional Court on Monday.
South Korea's Constitutional Court began hearing arguments this month on whether to uphold parliament's vote last month to impeach President Park. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Ford will name Steven Armstrong as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, while it will name Peter Fleet as boss of Asia Pacific and China- FT,citing sources Source http://on.ft.com/2qfyt3v
TORONTO, May 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.