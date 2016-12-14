South Korea's powerful business lobby group dealt big blow by Park scandal

| SEOUL
SEOUL Dec 15 Long the voice of the
conglomerates that form the engine of South Korea's economy, the
Federation of Korean Industries could become another casualty of
the scandal that is poised to cost President Park Geun-hye her
job, as key members flee.
The FKI, whose board is made up of the chiefs of the
country's conglomerates, or chaebol, has been the nexus for
close ties between government and big business. It formed the
two non-profit foundations, Mir and K-Sports, backing Park
initiatives that are central to the current political crisis.
Prosecutors have charged Park's friend Choi Soon-sil with
colluding with the president into pressuring conglomerates such
as the Samsung Group to pay funds to the foundations.
Last week, Jay Y. Lee, scion of the Samsung Group, the FKI's
largest member, said it will leave the group, prompting others
including the LG Group, SK Group and state-run banks including
the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and Export-Import Bank of
Korea (KEXIM) to follow suit, raising questions over whether the
group can survive in its current form.
"We're leaving because abandoning the FKI won't change
anything for us," an IBK official said, declining to be
identified because the matter is sensitive.
An FKI official declined to comment on its future plans. It
has said it will devise plans for reform by the end of February.
In recent years, some members complain, the FKI was being
used by the government to pressure businesses - and not the
other way around, fueling resentment. Hiring paid lobbyists is
illegal in South Korea.
"The FKI's role was to be a voice for companies as Samsung
or LG can't speak for all conglomerates," said another source
whose company is also preparing to leave the FKI. "The members
are leaving because they feel the FKI was being used by the
government to demand concessions from businesses."
FKI Vice Chairman Lee Seung-cheol told a parliamentary
hearing last week that the presidential Blue House had played an
unusually pushy role in managing the two foundations.
"It was difficult to turn down the Blue House's orders and
requests," he said.
"What was different about the Mir and K-Sports foundations
from other foundations the FKI established was the fact that the
Blue House became involved in detail."
POWER THROUGH GENERATIONS
The FKI has more than 600 members, mostly large businesses,
including government-backed companies.
As of the end of 2014, it reported 360 billion won ($305
million) in assets and 349 billion won in liabilities. Its
funding mainly comes from member dues.
The FKI was founded in 1961, just after Park Chung-hee
seized power in a coup that led to 18 years of his rule until he
was assassinated in 1979. Park was the father of the current
President Park, who was impeached last week by parliament, a
decision that will now be upheld or rejected by a constitutional
court in a process that could take up to 180 days.
Jay Y. Lee's grandfather, Samsung founder Lee Byung-chull,
was FKI's first chairman. In those early days of the country's
industrialisation, the FKI was a voice to funnel corporate
opinions to the military government.
FKI has over the years become entangled in various scandals
involving the chaebol and government, sowing public disdain for
the group, although none of its employees have ever been
convicted of wrongdoing.
FKI's power ebbed in the early 2000s as liberal presidents
Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun focused on chaebol reform, but the
group regained some traction during the 2008-2013 presidency of
Lee Myung-bak, and then under Park, both conservatives.
In a survey conducted early this month, the newspaper Naeil
and a polling firm found 68.7 percent of 1,000 respondents said
the FKI should disband, although that would require approval of
75 percent of its members.
Lee Un-ju, a senior member of parliament from the opposition
Democratic Party, has drafted a resolution calling for the FKI
to disband without seeking a vote from members. That resolution
has widespread backing in her party.
GOOD RIDDANCE?
Samsung Group declined to say how it would communicate with
the government after it leaves FKI.
"I don't think we're at the stage of talking about that
yet," a Samsung spokeswoman said.
The chaebol have plenty of ways to get the government's ear
without help from the FKI. From modest roots, South Korean
conglomerates now play a dominant role in the economy and have
been critical in making the country the world's sixth-biggest
exporter.
"FKI was once a community where businesses could go," the
IBK official said. "Now it's meaningless and we have plenty of
communication channels with the government even without it."
In the absence of FKI, the broader Korea Chamber of Commerce
and Industry, with some 160,000 members, will play a bigger
role, says Yang Jun-seok, economics professor at Catholic
University, while companies will step up bilateral meetings to
communicate with officials.
"The end result will no doubt be positive," Yang said, by
removing a forum that had concentrated the power of the chaebol,
although he warned it could engender the sort of secretive
meetings that came in for criticism during the current scandal.
Samsung's Lee told parliament that he had met with Park
alone in July 2015 and again last February in previously
undisclosed meetings at a house near the Blue House, where they
discussed issues including an ongoing government project and
investment in South Korea.
The location raised eyebrows as it conjured up memories of
the "safe houses" that were created around the Blue House in the
1970s and used by the country's military leaders as private
places for entertainment and meetings, including some with
business leaders.
($1 = 1,178.72 won)
