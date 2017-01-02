Denmark awaiting extradition order from South Korea for Chung Yoo-ra

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
COPENHAGEN Jan 2 Danish authorities are waiting for an extradition request from South Korea for Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of a woman at the centre of an influence-peddling scandal, they said on Monday.
Three other adults and a child were with Chung Yoo-ra when she was arrested in the Danish city of Aalborg on Sunday after a tip-off from a South Korean journalist. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.