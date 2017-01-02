版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 2日 星期一 18:56 BJT

Denmark awaiting extradition order from South Korea for Chung Yoo-ra

COPENHAGEN Jan 2 Danish authorities are waiting for an extradition request from South Korea for Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of a woman at the centre of an influence-peddling scandal, they said on Monday.

Three other adults and a child were with Chung Yoo-ra when she was arrested in the Danish city of Aalborg on Sunday after a tip-off from a South Korean journalist. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Louise Ireland)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐