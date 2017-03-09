UPDATE 3-Samsung Group chief denies all charges as "trial of the century" begins

* Samsung chief again denies all charges against him
* Court to rule on Park's impeachment on Friday
By Suyeong Lee
SEOUL, March 9 The head of South Korea's Samsung
Group, Jay Y. Lee, denies all charges against him, his lawyer
said on Thursday, at the start of what the special prosecutor
said could be the "trial of the century" amid a political
scandal that has rocked the country.
Lee has been charged with bribery, embezzlement and other
offences in a corruption scandal that has already led to the
impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
Lee, who is being detained at Seoul Detention Centre, did
not attend court. A defendant does not have to turn up during a
preparatory hearing, held to organise evidence and set dates for
witness testimony.
The date of the next hearing will be decided next week.
Lee's defence denied all charges against him on his behalf,
saying that the special prosecution's indictment cites
conversations, evidence or witnesses the prosecution did not
actually hear, investigate or interview according to the rules -
or states opinions that are not facts.
"It is unclear what kind of order Lee Jae-yong is supposed
to have given," Song Wu-cheol, defending Lee, told the court,
using his Korean name.
"The indictment cannot have statements that can create
prejudices in the court about the case," Song told reporters as
he left court.
The Samsung Group has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
Among the charges against Lee, 48, are pledging bribes to a
company and organisations linked to a friend of President Park,
Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the centre of the scandal, to cement
his control of the smartphones-to-biopharmaceuticals business
empire.
Lawyers for defendants being tried with Lee - former Samsung
Group Vice Chairman Choi Gee-sung, former Samsung Group
President Chang Choong-ki and former Samsung Electronics
President Park Sang-jin - also denied all charges.
The courtroom, seating more than 150, was packed with press
and spectators with some who had waited in line since morning to
get a seat.
At one point during the hearing, which lasted about an hour,
an elderly woman in the audience began yelling and was dragged
out by court officers. It was unclear what she was saying.
Legislation appointing the special prosecutor states that
the current lower court trial should be finished within three
months of the indictment on Feb. 28.
"We are preparing hard, thinking that the upcoming Samsung
trial ... could be the trial of the century that the entire
world will be watching," special prosecutor Park Young-soo told
reporters last week.
President Park, daughter of a former military strongman, has
had her powers suspended since her impeachment by parliament in
December.
Should the Constitutional Court uphold the impeachment, she
would become the country's first democratically elected
president to be thrown out of office.
A decision is due on Friday.
(Reporting by Suyeong Lee; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by
Nick Macfie)