WRAPUP 5-S.Korean court throws president out of office, two die in protest

* Park violated law and constitutional duty - court
* Ruling triggers snap election to elect new president
* Crowd of pro-Park protesters surrounds court after ruling
* Ouster comes amid rising tensions with China and N.Korea
By Joyce Lee and Cynthia Kim
SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's Constitutional
Court removed President Park Geun-hye from office on Friday over
a graft scandal involving the country's conglomerates at a time
of rising tensions with North Korea and China.
The ruling sparked protests from hundreds of her supporters,
two of whom were killed in clashes with police outside the
court, and a festive rally by those who had demanded her ouster
who celebrated justice being served.
"We did it. We the citizens, the sovereign of this country,
opened a new chapter in history," Lee Tae-ho, who leads a
movement to oust Park that has held mostly peaceful rallies in
downtown involving millions, told a large gathering in Seoul.
Park becomes South Korea's first democratically elected
leader to be forced from office, capping months of paralysis and
turmoil over the corruption scandal that also landed the head of
the Samsung conglomerate in detention and on trial.
A snap presidential election will be held within 60 days.
She did not appear in court and a spokesman said she would
not be making any comment. Nor would she leave the presidential
Blue House residence on Friday.
"Park is not leaving the Blue House today," Blue House
spokesman Kim Dong Jo told Reuters.
Park was stripped of her powers after parliament voted to
impeach her but has remained in the president's official
compound.
The court's acting chief judge, Lee Jung-mi, said Park had
violated the constitution and law "throughout her term", and
despite the objections of parliament and the media, she had
concealed the truth and cracked down on critics.
Park has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.
The ruling to uphold parliament's Dec. 9 vote to impeach her
marks a dramatic fall from grace of South Korea's first woman
president and daughter of Cold War military dictator Park
Chung-hee. Both her parents were assassinated.
Park, 65, no longer has immunity and could now face criminal
charges over bribery, extortion and abuse of power in connection
with allegations of conspiring with her friend, Choi Soon-sil.
MARKETS RISE
Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn was appointed acting president
and will remain in that post until the election. He called on
Park's supporters and opponents to put their differences aside
to prevent deeper division.
"It is time to accept, and close the conflict and
confrontation we have suffered," Hwang said in a televised
speech.
A liberal presidential candidate, Moon Jae-in, is leading in
opinion polls to succeed Park, with 32 percent in one released
on Friday. Hwang, who has not said whether he will seek the
presidency, leads among conservatives, none of whom has more
than single-digit poll ratings.
"Given Park's spectacular demise and disarray among
conservatives, the presidential contest in May is the liberals'
to lose," said Yonsei University professor John Delury.
Relations with China and the United States could dominate
the coming presidential campaign, after South Korea this month
deployed the U.S. THAAD missile defence system in response to
North Korea's stepped up missile and nuclear tests.
Beijing has vigorously protested against the deployment,
fearing its radar could see into its missile deployments. China
has curbed travel to South Korea and targeted Korean companies
operating in the mainland, prompting retaliatory measures from
Seoul.
The Seoul market's benchmark KOSPI index and the won
currency rose after the ruling.
The prospect of a new president in the first half of this
year instead of prolonged uncertainty would buoy domestic demand
as well as the markets, said Trinh Nguyen, senior economist at
Natixis in Hong Kong.
"The hope is that this will allow the country to have a new
leader that can address long-standing challenges such as labour
market reforms and escalated geopolitical tensions," he said.
Park was accused of colluding with her friend, Choi, and a
former presidential aide, both of whom have been on trial, to
pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to
back her policy initiatives.
The court said Park had "completely hidden the fact of
(Choi's) interference with state affairs".
Park was also accused of soliciting bribes from the head of
the Samsung Group for government favours, including backing a
merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015 that was seen as
supporting family succession and control over the country's
largest "chaebol" or conglomerate.
Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee has been accused of bribery
and embezzlement in connection with the scandal and is in
detention. His trial began on Thursday.
He and Samsung have denied wrongdoing.
'COMMON CRIMINAL'
The scandal and verdict have exposed fault lines in a
country long divided by Cold War politics.
While Park's conservative supporters clashed with police
outside the court, elsewhere most people welcomed her ouster. A
recent poll showed more than 70 percent supported her
impeachment.
Hundreds of thousands of people have for months been
gathering at peaceful rallies in Seoul every weekend to call for
her to step down.
On Friday, hundreds of Park's supporters, many of them
elderly, tried to break through police barricades at the
courthouse. Police said one 72-year-old man was taken to
hospital with a head injury and died. The circumstances of the
second death were being investigated.
Six people were injured, protest organisers said.
Police blocked the main thoroughfare running through
downtown Seoul in anticipation of bigger protests.
Park will be making a tragic and untimely departure from the
Blue House for the second time in her life.
In 1979, having served as acting first lady after her mother
was killed by a bullet meant for her father, she and her two
siblings left the presidential compound after their father was
killed.
This time, she could end up in jail.
Prosecutors have named Park as an accomplice in two court
cases linked to the scandal, suggesting she is likely to be
investigated.
North Korean state media wasted little time labelling Park
a criminal.
"She had one more year left as 'president' but, now she's
been ousted, she will be investigated as a common criminal," the
North's state KCNA news agency said shortly after the court
decision.
