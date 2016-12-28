UPDATE 2-South Korea pension fund chief detained by special prosecutor

* Head of South Korea's pension fund placed under emergency
arrest
* NPS is world's third-largest pension scheme
* Investigators examining NPS support of Samsung affiliates
merger
* President impeached in widening influence-peddling scandal
(Updates throughout with details, background)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Dec 28 A South Korean special prosecution
team investigating the widening influence-peddling scandal that
has engulfed the presidency said it had placed the chairman of
the National Pension Service (NPS) under emergency arrest early
on Wednesday.
The special prosecutor's office did not provide further
details immediately on the arrest of NPS Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo
but had said on Monday it had raided his home on suspicion of
abuse of power.
The special prosecutor has been looking into whether Moon
pressured the pension fund to support the $8 billion merger last
year of two Samsung Group affiliates while he was head
of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which runs the NPS.
Arriving at the special prosecutor's office on Tuesday, Moon
said he would cooperate with prosecutors' questioning and did
not elaborate when asked if he pressured the NPS to vote for the
merger.
With 545 trillion won ($451.35 billion) under management at
the end of September, the NPS is the world's third-largest
pension fund and was a major shareholder in Samsung Group
affiliates Cheil Industries Inc and Samsung C&T Corp
when they merged last year.
The tie-up was criticised by some investors for
strengthening the founding family's control of the group, South
Korea's largest "chaebol", or conglomerate, at the expense of
other shareholders.
A spokeswoman for the NPS said it was "watching the
situation" and declined to comment further, citing the ongoing
investigation.
TV footage showed Moon arriving in a detention centre van at
the office of the special prosecutor on Wednesday morning,
escorted by guards. He declined to answer reporters' questions.
The influence-peddling scandal led parliament to vote on
Dec. 9 to impeach President Park Geun-hye, a decision that must
be upheld or overturned by the Constitutional Court within 180
days. In the meantime, Park has been stripped of her powers,
which have been assumed by the prime minister, although she
remains in the presidential Blue House.
Investigators are also examining whether Samsung's support
of a business and foundations backed by Park's friend Choi
Soon-sil may have been connected to the NPS' support of the
merger, a prosecution official told Reuters last week.
At a parliamentary hearing early this month, Samsung Group
scion Jay Y. Lee denied allegations from lawmakers that Samsung
lobbied to get the NPS to vote in favour of the merger, or that
it made contributions seeking something in return.
A Samsung Group spokeswoman declined further comment on
Wednesday.
Park has denied wrongdoing but apologised for carelessness
in her ties with Choi, who has also denied wrongdoing.
Investigators raided NPS offices last week and in November.
Under South Korean law, a suspect can be held under
emergency arrest without a warrant for up to 48 hours.
($1 = 1,207.5000 won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin,
Yun Hwan Chae and Christine Kim; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing
by Chris Reese, Dan Grebler and Paul Tait)