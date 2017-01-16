版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 16日 星期一 13:28 BJT

S.Korea prosecutor says Samsung's Lee paid bribes to Park's friend

SEOUL Jan 16 South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Monday that Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee had paid bribes totaling 43 billion won ($36.42 million) to Choi Soon-sil, the friend of President Park Geun-hye at the centre of an escalating corruption scandal.

The prosecutor's office said on Monday it will seek a warrant to arrest Lee on charges of bribery and embezzlement.

Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office, told journalists that arrest warrants would not be sought for three other Samsung executives questioned during the investigation.

($1 = 1,180.5300 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐