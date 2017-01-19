版本:
中国
2017年 1月 19日 星期四

S.Korea prosecutors undecided on further arrest warrant request for Samsung chief

SEOUL Jan 19 South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it has not decided whether to make another arrest warrant request for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee after a court rejected its first request.

Special prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said Lee has argued that he is a victim of coercion due to pressure from President Park Geun-hye but that the prosecution was not convinced of his argument.

The 48-year-old executive was named a suspect as part of an investigation into a graft scandal that has led to the impeachment of Park.

The spokesman also said Samsung Group Vice Chairman Choi Gee-sung had been classified as a suspect on suspicion of bribery but did not elaborate further.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)
