UPDATE 4-Samsung chief grilled for 15 hours in South Korea graft probe

* Jay Y. Lee questioned by special prosecutors for 2nd time
* Samsung chief a suspect in South Korea graft probe
* S.Korean president impeached by parliament due to scandal
By Se Young Lee and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Feb 14 Samsung Group chief Jay
Y. Lee was questioned by South Korea's special prosecutor for
more than 15 hours as part of an investigation into a graft
scandal that threatens to topple President Park Geun-hye.
The 48-year-old executive, the third-generation leader of
the country's top conglomerate, made no comment as he was shown
on live television leaving the prosecutor's office in southern
Seoul in a black car early on Tuesday.
Lee, who has denied allegations of bribery through Samsung
Group spokespeople, had arrived at the office on Monday morning.
South Korea's special prosecutor has focused on Samsung
Group's relationship with Park, accusing Lee in his capacity as
Samsung chief of pledging 43 billion won to a business and
organisations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, in
exchange for support of a 2015 merger of two Samsung companies.
Proving illicit dealings between Park or those linked to her
and Samsung Group is critical for the special prosecutor's case
that ultimately targets Park, analysts have said.
The prosecution has also identified four other Samsung
executives as suspects and have summoned three of them.
Samsung Group President Chang Choon-ki was questioned on
Sunday and Samsung Electronics President Park
Sang-jin and another executive were quizzed on Monday.
Park, Choi, and Samsung Group have denied bribery
accusations.
Park was impeached by parliament in December and South
Korea's Constitutional Court will decide whether to uphold that
decision. She has been stripped of her powers in the meantime.
Lee arrived at the prosecution office in southern Seoul
early on Monday in a black sedan, dressed in a dark blue suit
and tie and flanked by Samsung Group officials and his lawyer.
"I will once again tell the truth to the special
prosecution," Lee told reporters, while protesters outside the
office held up signs calling for his arrest.
EXECUTIVES QUESTIONED
The special prosecution team said investigators were
questioning two other Samsung executives as suspects. Both are
officers of the Korea Equestrian Federation and have been
questioned previously in the case.
One of those two, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd president Park
Sang-jin, did not respond to reporters on his arrival at the
special prosecution team's office.
Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the special prosecution office,
told a news briefing the office would decide soon whether to
make a second arrest warrant request for the Samsung Group
chief. He did not comment on other details, including what Jay
Y. Lee said during questioning.
Prosecutors would also consider whether to seek arrest
warrants for four other Samsung Group executives identified as
suspects, the spokesman added. The prosecutor's office had
previously said it would not seek arrests for any Samsung
executives other than Lee.
In January, the special prosecutor sought a warrant to
arrest Samsung chief Lee after questioning him for more than 22
hours, accusing him of paying bribes to win the state pension
fund's support for the controversial merger of Samsung C&T Corp
and Cheil Industries Inc.
However, a Seoul court rejected that request.
Chang Choong-ki, deputy head of Samsung Group's corporate
strategy office, known informally as its "control tower", was
questioned as a suspect on Sunday and returned home hours later.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 0.9 percent by 0600
GMT on Monday, compared with a flat wider market.
"The issue will have limited impact on share prices, except
if the worst-case scenario happens, since political issues
previously did not have a big influence on share prices or
earnings," said Bae Sung-young, a stock analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
