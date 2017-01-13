S.Korea prosecutor to decide 'soon' whether to seek arrest warrant for Samsung's Lee

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil
* Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift
SEOUL Jan 13 South Korea's special prosecutors' office said on Friday it will decide "soon" whether to seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, who was questioned for more than 22 hours over suspicions including bribery.
Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutors' office investigating the influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye, said Lee would not be summoned for questioning again.
He said Jay Y. Lee had denied some of the suspicions against him but had admitted to others. The spokesman declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Paul Tait)
* Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift
* US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) begins scientific review of Philip Morris International’s modified risk tobacco product application for its electronically heated tobacco product (EHTP)
* Shares up as much as 10 pct (Adds CEO comment, details; updates shares)