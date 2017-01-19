S.Korea special prosecution says deeply regrets court ruling on Samsung chief

SEOUL Jan 19 The South Korean special
prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court
ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group
leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation
into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.
"We will consider necessary measures and continue with the
investigation without wavering," special prosecution spokesman
Lee Kyu-chul told reporters during a briefing, without
elaborating. He did not take questions.
The Seoul Central District Court earlier on Thursday
dismissed a warrant to arrest the 48-year-old Lee, who was named
a suspect as part of an investigation into the political scandal
that has led to the impeachment of President Park.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)