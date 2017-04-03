版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 02:41 BJT

Brazil's Vale says 260,000 tns iron ore on sunken ship was insured

SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured.

Vale said in an email that the cargo, which belonged to the Brazilian miner, was bound for China for storage and blending when the ship operated by South Korea's Polaris Shipping, Stellar Daisy, sank off Uruguay's coast.

Vale said the cargo had been stowed in accordance with international norms. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐