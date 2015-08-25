Tesco receives three separate bids for South Korea unit-sources

SEOUL/HONG KONG Aug 25 British retailer Tesco
has received three separate binding bids for its South
Korean unit from a consortium of Affinity Equity Partners and
KKR & Co, Carlyle Group LP, and MBK Partners,
people familiar with the matter said.
The bids have come in at around the 7 trillion won ($5.9
billion) mark, one of the people said, adding that Tesco is
likely to pick a preferred bidders as early as this week. Tesco
had set Monday as the deadline for final bids.
The people declined to be identified as the sale process is
private. Tesco, MBK Partners, KKR and Affinity declined to
comment. Carlyle did not offer an immediate comment.
($1 = 1,194.8000 won)
